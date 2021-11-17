BIOSTAR mixes old school with new school: Alder Lake CPU + DVI port

BIOSTAR's new Racing Z690GTA motherboard supports Intel's very latest 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs and PCIe 5.0, has DVI port.

BIOSTAR has just announced its new Racing Z690GTA motherboard, which packs Intel's new Z690 chipset that supports the latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

The new BIOSTAR Racing Z690GTA motherboard has some wicked Tron-inspired styling, with a 17-phase power design and an actively-cooled armor gear with heat sink. You've got 4 x DIMMs with support for up to 128GB of DDR4-5000 RAM, next-gen PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and a DVI port... yeah, the old school DVI connector.

On the I/O panel, BIOSTAR includes 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.0, and 1 x DVI port as well as an old-school PS/2 port for your keyboard, a bunch of USB ports, 2.5GbE ethernet, and 3.5mm audio jacks.

The inclusion of DVI is interesting, given this motherboard has the very latest Intel Z690 chipset and supports Intel's very latest CPUs, but has a DVI port for monitors that are from many years ago -- monitors now have DisplayPort and/or HDMI ports.

BIOSTAR's new Racing Z690GTA motherboard also has