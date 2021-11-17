All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
BIOSTAR mixes old school with new school: Alder Lake CPU + DVI port

BIOSTAR's new Racing Z690GTA motherboard supports Intel's very latest 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs and PCIe 5.0, has DVI port.

Published Wed, Nov 17 2021 8:33 PM CST
BIOSTAR has just announced its new Racing Z690GTA motherboard, which packs Intel's new Z690 chipset that supports the latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

BIOSTAR mixes old school with new school: Alder Lake CPU + DVI port 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new BIOSTAR Racing Z690GTA motherboard has some wicked Tron-inspired styling, with a 17-phase power design and an actively-cooled armor gear with heat sink. You've got 4 x DIMMs with support for up to 128GB of DDR4-5000 RAM, next-gen PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and a DVI port... yeah, the old school DVI connector.

On the I/O panel, BIOSTAR includes 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.0, and 1 x DVI port as well as an old-school PS/2 port for your keyboard, a bunch of USB ports, 2.5GbE ethernet, and 3.5mm audio jacks.

BIOSTAR mixes old school with new school: Alder Lake CPU + DVI port 04 | TweakTown.com

The inclusion of DVI is interesting, given this motherboard has the very latest Intel Z690 chipset and supports Intel's very latest CPUs, but has a DVI port for monitors that are from many years ago -- monitors now have DisplayPort and/or HDMI ports.

BIOSTAR's new Racing Z690GTA motherboard also has

  • Supports 12th Generation Intel Core™ Processor
  • Intel Z690 single chip architecture
  • Supports 4-DIMM DDR4- 1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933 3200/ 3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4133(OC)/4333(OC)/ 5000+(OC) up to 128 GB Memory
  • Supports PCIe 5.0
  • Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)
  • Supports Intel Optane Technology
  • Supports HDMI 2.0
  • Supports 2.5 GbE LAN
  • Supports USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
  • Support Wi-Fi 6 & 6E module (No Wi-Fi card included)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

