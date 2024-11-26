ASUS intros Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation mobo, ready for Arrow Lake CPUs with rotated socket

ASUS unveils its new Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard: features rotated LGA1851 socket, ready for Intel's new Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake' CPUs.

TL;DR: ASUS has introduced the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, designed for Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs. It features a rotated LGA1851 socket, 16+2+1+2 phase power stage design, and supports DDR5 memory overclocking up to 9066 MT/s. ASUS has introduced the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, designed for Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs. It features a rotated LGA1851 socket, 16+2+1+2 phase power stage design, and supports DDR5 memory overclocking up to 9066 MT/s.

ASUS has just unveiled its new Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard: ready for Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs, with an interesting rotated socket design. Check it out:

ASUS is using the consumer-focused Z890 chipset for its new workstation motherboard, the best chipset for Arrow Lake CPUs, in a workstation design. The company is using a rotated LGA1851 socket on the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, with more of the components rotated and shifted around.

The company first and foremost has (obviously) rotated the LGA1851 socket, but the VRMs have been switched around, also featuring 16+2+1+2 phase power stage design. The DDR5 DIMMs (there are only 4 here) are at the top of the motherboard, with ASUS also repositioning one of the M.2 SSD slots.

ASUS supports DDR5 memory overclocking of up to 9066 MT/s on the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, 10GbE + 2.5GbE wired ethernet, two PCIe 5.0 slots ready for next-gen graphics cards, 1 x PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, 3 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, and more.

We've also got exclusive AI and overclocking technologies on the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, with ASUS including its inj-house AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Advisor, and NPU boost.

ASUS Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard features:

Ready for advanced AI PCs : Designed for the future of AI computing, with the power and connectivity needed for demanding AI applications

Intel LGA1851 socket : Ready for Intel® Core™ Ultra 9, 7, and 5 desktop processors

Robust performance : 16+2+1+2 teamed power stages, ProCool II power connectors, high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors

Future-proofed connectivity : Thunderbolt™ 4, 10Gb & 2.5Gb Ethernet, two PCIe® 5.0 PCIe slots with full support for next-gen graphics cards, one PCIe 5.0 M.2 and three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and a USB 20Gbps front-panel header

Exclusive AI and overclocking technologies : AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Advisor and NPU boost

DIY-friendly design : PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim with SafeSlot, M.2 Q-Latch, BIOS FlashBack™, Q-Connector

Server-grade IPMI remote management and onboard BMC: Hardware- and software-level management with a dedicated LAN port link to an onboard AST2600 BMC controller, plus ASUS Control Center Express software for real-time monitoring and management

ASUS hasn't listed any pricing for its new Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, but don't expect it to be cheap. If you want something is a true workstation motherboard and processor, Intel has its new Xeon W-series CPUs and full workstation-focused W880 chipset coming soon.