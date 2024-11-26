All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Motherboards

ASUS intros Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation mobo, ready for Arrow Lake CPUs with rotated socket

ASUS unveils its new Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard: features rotated LGA1851 socket, ready for Intel's new Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake' CPUs.

ASUS intros Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation mobo, ready for Arrow Lake CPUs with rotated socket
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: ASUS has introduced the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, designed for Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs. It features a rotated LGA1851 socket, 16+2+1+2 phase power stage design, and supports DDR5 memory overclocking up to 9066 MT/s.

ASUS has just unveiled its new Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard: ready for Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs, with an interesting rotated socket design. Check it out:

ASUS intros Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation mobo, ready for Arrow Lake CPUs with rotated socket 902
2

ASUS is using the consumer-focused Z890 chipset for its new workstation motherboard, the best chipset for Arrow Lake CPUs, in a workstation design. The company is using a rotated LGA1851 socket on the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, with more of the components rotated and shifted around.

The company first and foremost has (obviously) rotated the LGA1851 socket, but the VRMs have been switched around, also featuring 16+2+1+2 phase power stage design. The DDR5 DIMMs (there are only 4 here) are at the top of the motherboard, with ASUS also repositioning one of the M.2 SSD slots.

ASUS supports DDR5 memory overclocking of up to 9066 MT/s on the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, 10GbE + 2.5GbE wired ethernet, two PCIe 5.0 slots ready for next-gen graphics cards, 1 x PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, 3 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, and more.

We've also got exclusive AI and overclocking technologies on the Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, with ASUS including its inj-house AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Advisor, and NPU boost.

ASUS Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard features:

  • Ready for advanced AI PCs: Designed for the future of AI computing, with the power and connectivity needed for demanding AI applications
  • Intel LGA1851 socket:  Ready for Intel® Core™ Ultra 9, 7, and 5 desktop processors
  • Robust performance: 16+2+1+2 teamed power stages, ProCool II power connectors, high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors
  • Future-proofed connectivity: Thunderbolt™ 4, 10Gb & 2.5Gb Ethernet, two PCIe® 5.0 PCIe slots with full support for next-gen graphics cards, one PCIe 5.0 M.2 and three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and a USB 20Gbps front-panel header
  • Exclusive AI and overclocking technologies: AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Advisor and NPU boost
  • DIY-friendly design: PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim with SafeSlot, M.2 Q-Latch, BIOS FlashBack™, Q-Connector
  • Server-grade IPMI remote management and onboard BMC: Hardware- and software-level management with a dedicated LAN port link to an onboard AST2600 BMC controller, plus ASUS Control Center Express software for real-time monitoring and management

ASUS hasn't listed any pricing for its new Pro WS Z890-ACE SE workstation motherboard, but don't expect it to be cheap. If you want something is a true workstation motherboard and processor, Intel has its new Xeon W-series CPUs and full workstation-focused W880 chipset coming soon.

Photo of the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake 24-Core (8P+16E)
Best Deals: Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake 24-Core (8P+16E)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$629.99 USD
$629.99 USD $629.99 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2024 at 7:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:asus.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles