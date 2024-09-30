BIOSTAR unveils its new X870E VALKYRIE flagship Zen 5 motherboard

BIOSTAR has just launched its new flagship X870E VALKYRIE motherboard, ready to run AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new BIOSTAR X870E VALKYRIE motherboard is ready for AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, with the X870E VALKYRIE motherboard supporting up to 192GB of DDR5 memory, enough to handle a few Chrome tabs, that's for sure.

Popular Popular Now: After disappointing sales, Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws roadmap promises fixes and improvements

Get ready to crank up your gaming rig with the X870E VALKYRIE, because this beast of a motherboard doesn't mess around. It's packing dual PCIe 5.0 x16 slots alongside a PCIe 4.0 x16, so you can slap in those top-tier GPUs without breaking a sweat, ensuring your system is future-proofed for whatever comes next in gaming or pro-level rendering.

But wait, there's more - six SATA III ports for your old-school storage, and not one, not two, but four M.2 slots, with one hitting PCIe Gen 5 speeds and three rocking Gen 4, giving you plenty of storage options. And powering this all? A beefy 22 Phases & 110 A DrMOS Power Design because when you're pushing the limits, you need power delivery that's as reliable as your mom's cooking. This isn't just a motherboard, it's your ticket to high-performance computing dominance.

5

Supports Ryzen™ 9000 / 8000 / 7000 series desktop processors

AMD X870E Chip Architecture

Supports 4-DIMM DDR5 up to 192 GB Memory

Support AMD EXPO™ Technology & Intel XMP

18+2+2 Phases & 110A SPS Power Design

2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 1 PCIe 4.0 x16 slot

6 SATA III, 1 M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3 M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

Graphics Output Options: HDMI 2.1 & Display 1.4

2 Rear USB4 Type-C supports Display outputs

8 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Realtek ALC1220 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Gold Audio Caps

Realtek 2.5G Ethernet LAN Chip

Supports SMART BIOS UPDATE button & SMART BIOS UPDATE USB port

BIOSTAR explains: "the X870E VALKYRIE is a game-changer for creators. Its smart layout and extensive hardware support effortlessly handle intensive workloads, such as crafting immersive 3D worlds, designing breathtaking animations, and editing high-resolution videos. This ensures that creative professionals can bring their visions to life with unmatched precision and efficiency, pushing the boundaries of their work".