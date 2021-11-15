All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA reveals images of Pluto's dark side taken by space probe

NASA's New Horizon spacecraft snapped images of the dark side of Pluto when it flew past it. Here's what the spacecraft took.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 3:02 AM CST
A NASA spacecraft snapped some images of the dark side of Pluto while it was making an approach with the dwarf planet back in 2015.

NASA reveals images of Pluto's dark side taken by space probe 20 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft turned around to take some images of Pluto's dark side while it was passing by the dwarf planet in 2015, and after some post-processing, the images revealed some interesting information about the side of Pluto that wasn't illuminated by the Sun. Tod Lauer, a member of the New Horizons team, said, "When you look back at Pluto's dark side, you turn around and look almost right at the Sun, and it's pretty damn bright".

Lauer continued and said, "It's like driving in a car with a dirty window, looking into the Sun without a sun visor, trying to read a street sign." Pluto's main moon named Charon, is much smaller than our moon and resides much closer to the planet. For these reasons, the moon provides faint illumination to the surface of Pluto that is facing away from the Sun. After cleaning up the image by removing parts of it that were overexposed, the researchers found that the south pole of the dwarf planet was less bright than the north pole - something that wasn't expected at all.

Lauer explains, "You expect the poles should be more or less the same, and this difference is intriguing - it may indicate a seasonal thing".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:mesonstars.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

