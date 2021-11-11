All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Astronomers capture a first clear shot of a moon-brewing disk

Astronomers used ALMA to detect the first moon-forming disk that is capable of one day turning into a moon around an exoplanet.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 5:06 AM CST
Astronomers have an extremely valuable opportunity to learn about the relationship between the formation of planets and moons.

Researchers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to observe a planetary system that features a Jupiter-like exoplanet. The star at the center is called PDS 70, and a large amount of material surrounding it. This material is called a circumstellar disk. Located inside the ring of material is the Jupiter-like exoplanet, and from the data, the researchers know that the planet also has its own disk that is referred to as a circumplanetary disk.

These disks are the formation of celestial objects such as the moon and planets, and now researchers have an opportunity to watch the formation of a potential moon within this system. The researchers suspect that the amount of material that surrounds the star is enough to form three satellites that would be the size of our Moon. If you are interested in learning more about this planetary system, check out the above video that has been released onto the European Space Agency's YouTube channel.

Astronomers capture a first clear shot of a moon-brewing disk 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:astronomy.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

