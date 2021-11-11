All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony investing $500M into TSMC's new chip plant in Japan

$7 billion new plant in Japan will see a collaboration between TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) and Sony.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 1:28 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We heard rumors but now we have confirmation: TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) will be making a big new $7 billion chip fabrication plant in Japan, with an investment of Sony included.

Sony investing $500M into TSMC's new chip plant in Japan 01 | TweakTown.com

The PlayStation giant will be chipping in $500 million out of the $7 billion, with construction of the factory slated to begin in 2022 and will be complete in 2024 according to Sony and TSMC. Sony and TSMC explained: "The fab (plant) is expected to directly create about 1,500 high-tech professional jobs and to have a monthly production capacity of 45,000 12-inch wafers".

Japanese industry ministry officials said that they want the world's No.1 contract chipmaker, so this case TSMC, to build plants in order to supply the required chips for Japan's electronic device makers (mostly Sony) and auto companies (the second-largest customer). We all know the issues between the US and China, with Taiwan and Japan right in the middle of the mess.

The new plant will see TSMC creating 22nm and 28nm chips, which might sound weird in a world where Sony itself uses TSMC's own 7nm chips inside of its PlayStation 5 -- and TSMC is now making 5nm-based chips for AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm -- while they're up to 22nm and 28nm for their new Japan-destined chip plant.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$745.00
$745.00$749.00$769.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2021 at 11:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.