All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA confirms massive solar flare will hit Earth, arrival time found

Samsung to 3x its chip production, battles TSMC and chip shortages

Samsung is ramping up its production capacity, expected to be 3x bigger by 2026 as customers' needs are expanding rapidly.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 31 2021 7:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TSMC is quite ahead of the game but Samsung of all companies knows, this, and now the South Korean giant is tripling down on its chip production manufacturing.

Samsung to 3x its chip production, battles TSMC and chip shortages 01 | TweakTown.com

During a recent Samsung earnings conference call, Samsung executive Han Seung-hoon explained: "We plan to expand our capacity about three times by 2026 to meet customers' needs as much as possible by expanding capacity in Pyeongtaek as well as considering establishing a new plant in the U.S."

Samsung is already finalizing its $17 billion chip manufacturing plant in Texas, but also pushed into a huge $151 billion chip manufacturing deal that would last through to 2030. It's good to see that Samsung is not just wanting to expand its operations in South Korea, but a new plant in the US as well.

Samsung's net profits exploded by 31% in Q3 2021, and with the on-going shortages the company knows that the future will be dominating manufacturing. Investing into that now is only going to help Samsung in the long term, think not just 2022 but more like 2023-2026 and beyond.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.00
$749.00$749.00$739.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/31/2021 at 3:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:asia.nikkei.com, wccftech.com, reuters.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.