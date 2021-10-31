Samsung to 3x its chip production, battles TSMC and chip shortages

Samsung is ramping up its production capacity, expected to be 3x bigger by 2026 as customers' needs are expanding rapidly.

TSMC is quite ahead of the game but Samsung of all companies knows, this, and now the South Korean giant is tripling down on its chip production manufacturing.

During a recent Samsung earnings conference call, Samsung executive Han Seung-hoon explained: "We plan to expand our capacity about three times by 2026 to meet customers' needs as much as possible by expanding capacity in Pyeongtaek as well as considering establishing a new plant in the U.S."

Samsung is already finalizing its $17 billion chip manufacturing plant in Texas, but also pushed into a huge $151 billion chip manufacturing deal that would last through to 2030. It's good to see that Samsung is not just wanting to expand its operations in South Korea, but a new plant in the US as well.

Samsung's net profits exploded by 31% in Q3 2021, and with the on-going shortages the company knows that the future will be dominating manufacturing. Investing into that now is only going to help Samsung in the long term, think not just 2022 but more like 2023-2026 and beyond.