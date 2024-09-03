TSMC to build its 3rd fab plant in Japan by as early as 2030, expect another Nightless Castle

TSMC is likely to build a 3rd fab plant in Japan as early as 2030, the final decision on when construction will proceed will depend on TSMC.

TSMC is expected to build its third chip plant in Japan as early as 2030, joining the Taiwanese semiconductor leader and its recent "Nightless Castle" project which saw a new fab built in Japan in under 2 years with 24-hour work days.

Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs, Kuo Jyh-huei, said he expects a new plant to be built that will make advanced chips in Japan, continuing on TSMC's fabs in Kumamoto Prefecture, but didn't specify an exact location. The minister said during an interview with Kyodo News: "experienced engineers are essential in producing advanced chips. Japan lacks enough experience so (such skilled engineers) will not be available until 2030 or later".

The minister also said he's willing to work together with Japan on training up skilled engineers, with Japan's next steps in the semiconductor business vital: it is fortifying supply chains for semiconductors, so working with Taiwan is paramount to Japan's future in the industry.

Rewinding back to June 2024, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said his company would decide on building a third factory in Japan, after successfully firing up the first two chip-making plants in Japan.

Earlier this month, Kumamoto Gov. Takashi Kimura called on TSMC to think about setting up a third plant in the prefecture, when he visited TSMC's headquarters in Taiwan. TSMC expects mass production at its first factory in Japan by the end of the year, with the second plant to begin operations in 2027. The third plant if it's built, would arrive in 2030.