All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

TSMC's new 4nm process: ready for Apple's new A16 chips for iPhone 14

Apple's next-gen A16 Bionic chip for the next-gen iPhone will be based on the 4nm process, should debut inside of the iPhone 14.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 11:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple's next-generation iPhone will use a new chip based on the 4nm according to new rumors, down from the 5nm chip inside of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 families of smartphones.

TSMC's new 4nm process: ready for Apple's new A16 chips for iPhone 14 09 | TweakTown.com

The new iPhone 13 uses an A15 Bionic chip on the new 5nm process from TSMC, while the iPhone 12 used an A14 Bionic chip was also made on the 5nm node at TSMC. But the next-gen iPhone 14, which is meant to be a "complete design" will also have a nifty new 4nm chip in the new A16 Bionic.

The Information reports that Apple and TSMC are having trouble making a 3nm chip, which might result in the new iPhone 14 rolling out with a "4nm" process instead. We already know that Apple has scooped up all of TSMC's production capacity fo its next-gen 3nm process, which should find a new home inside of the iPhone 15 and future releases of M1 chips for next-gen MacBook laptops and Mac desktops.

We're still a while away from the new iPhone, and the new chips from Apple + TSMC, but it's interesting to see how far out this all plays and how many chips Apple can secure for the new iPhone 14 when it drops.

Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1098.99
$1098.99$1099.99$1099.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2021 at 9:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theinformation.com, macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.