Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC says plans for 2nd Japan fab remain unchanged after Japanese media reports of it delayed

TSMC says its plans for its 2nd fab in Japan remain unchanged dispite what Japanese media reports are saying that construction is delayed, it's still on.

TSMC says plans for 2nd Japan fab remain unchanged after Japanese media reports of it delayed
TL;DR: TSMC is full-steam ahead with its 2nd semiconductor fab in Japan, going against new reports from Japanese media that it would be delayed.

TSMC plans for its 2nd fab in Japan remain unchanged, going against recent Japanese media reports that construction was being delayed at TSMC's new Kumamoto Plant 2 to "within this year".

2

Japanese media reported earlier today that TSMC's new Kumamoto Fab 2 construction had been delayed from March 2025 to "within this year" but the production time remains unchanged. In response to questions from reporters, TSMC said that JASM's plans for the second wafer production facility in Japan is still happening, but had no further information to share at the time.

TSMC's goal of having its 2nd fab operational and put into production before the end of 2027, with the new Kumamoto Fab 2 plant to make 6nm semiconductor wafers in Japan.

TSMC's first special process technology wafer fab in Kumamoto, Japan will also kick off mass production by the end of 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:cna.com.tw

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

