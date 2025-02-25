TSMC says plans for 2nd Japan fab remain unchanged after Japanese media reports of it delayed

TSMC plans for its 2nd fab in Japan remain unchanged, going against recent Japanese media reports that construction was being delayed at TSMC's new Kumamoto Plant 2 to "within this year".
Japanese media reported earlier today that TSMC's new Kumamoto Fab 2 construction had been delayed from March 2025 to "within this year" but the production time remains unchanged. In response to questions from reporters, TSMC said that JASM's plans for the second wafer production facility in Japan is still happening, but had no further information to share at the time.
TSMC's goal of having its 2nd fab operational and put into production before the end of 2027, with the new Kumamoto Fab 2 plant to make 6nm semiconductor wafers in Japan.
TSMC's first special process technology wafer fab in Kumamoto, Japan will also kick off mass production by the end of 2025.
