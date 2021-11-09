All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand switch: 57B transistors, A100 GPU has 54B

NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand switch: 57 billion transistors, more than A100 GPU with 54 billion -- adds Ampere GPU architecture.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Nov 9 2021 6:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has just announced its next-gen InfiniBand networking platform, NVIDIA Quantum-2, which offers next-generation performance, security, accessibility, and more for cloud computing companies and supercomputing centers.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand switch: 57B transistors, A100 GPU has 54B 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new NVIDIA Quantum-2 features a huge 400Gbps InfiniBand networking system that packs the new NVIDIA Quantum-2 switch, ConnectX-7 network adapter, BlueField-3 data processing unit (DPU) and all of the software required for the new architecture -- in total, the NVIDIA Quantum-2 has a huge 57 billion transistors.

NVIDIA is leaping ahead in the networking and supercomputing markets, with the new Quantum-2 including key features for "demanding workloads running in either arena. Supercharged by cloud-native technologies, it provides high performance with 400 gigabits per second of throughput and advanced multi-tenancy to accommodate many users".

NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand switch: 57B transistors, A100 GPU has 54B 02 | TweakTown.com

Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of Networking at NVIDIA said: "The requirements of today's supercomputing centers and public clouds are converging. They must provide the greatest performance possible for next-generation HPC, AI, and data analytics challenges, while also securely isolating workloads and responding to varying demands of user traffic. This vision of the modern data center is now real with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand".

NVIDIA super-powers networking speeds and the number of network ports with its new NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand, with 2x the network speed and 3x the network ports. Not only that, but it also boosts performance by 3x and reduces the need of data center fabric switches by 6x -- all on top of reducing power consumption and required data center space by 7% each.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand switch: 57B transistors, A100 GPU has 54B 03 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand switch: 57B transistors, A100 GPU has 54B 04 | TweakTown.com

The new NVIDIA Quantum-2 has the new Quantum-2 InfinityBand switch, which is made on TSMC 7nm silicon and has 57 billion transistors -- making it bigger than NVIDIA's flagship A100 GPU which has 54 billion transitors.

NVIDIA is offering the new Quantum-2 with 64 ports @ 400Gbps or 128 ports @ 200Gbps, with the company offering multiple switch systems with up to an insane 2048 ports at 400Gbps, or 4096 ports at 200Gbps. NVIDIA is literally offering over 5x the switching capability over its previous-gen Quantum-1.

The new NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC features 8 billion transistors on the same 7nm design, doubling the data rate of the world's leading HPC networking chip -- the previous-gen NVIDIA ConnectX-6 -- and will sample out sometime in January 2022.

The new NVIDIA Quantum-2 switch is available right now from leading infrastructure and system vendors, including Atos, DataDirect Networks (DDN), Dell Technologies, Excelero, GIGABYTE, HPE, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, NEC, Penguin Computing, QCT, Supermicro, VAST Data and WekaIO.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Quadro RTX A6000 48GB GDDR6 Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4990.13
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2021 at 5:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.