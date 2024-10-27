All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joins King of Denmark to launch sovereign AI supercomputer

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joins the King of Denmark to launch the country's largest sovereign AI supercomputer, with 1528 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joins King of Denmark to launch sovereign AI supercomputer
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and the King of Denmark launched Denmark's largest AI supercomputer, "Gefion," aimed at advancing quantum computing, clean energy, and biotechnology. Gefion, an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, features 1528 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core AI CPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joined the King of Denmark to launch the country's largest sovereign AI supercomputer, which is aimed at breakthroughs in quantum computing, clean energy, biotechnology and other areas serving Danish society and the world.

Denmark's first AI supercomputer has been dubbed "Gefion" after a goddess in Danish mythology, as an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD powered by 1528 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core AI CPUs, interconnected using NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking.

Jensen said: "Gefion is going to be a factory of intelligence. And this factory of intelligence is a new industry that never existed before; it sits on top of the IT industry - we're inventing something fundamentally new. Denmark recognizes that to innovate in AI, the most impactful technology of our time, it must foster a domestic AI infrastructure and ecosystem. The Gefion supercomputer will supercharge the scientists of Denmark with local AI computing infrastructure to drive advancements in life sciences, climate research, and quantum computing".

He continued: "What country can afford not to have this infrastructure, just as every country realizes you have communications, transportation, healthcare, fundamental infrastructures - the fundamental infrastructure of any country surely must be the manufacturer of intelligence. For Denmark to be one of the handful of countries in the world that has now initiated on this vision is really incredible".

"The era of computer-aided drug discovery must be within this decade. I'm hoping that what the computer did to the technology industry, it will do for digital biology".

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, blogs.nvidia.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

