ASUS unveils its new AI POD: a complete rack of liquid-cooled NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI servers

ASUS unveils its new ASUS AI POD at SC24: a new complete rack solution powered by NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI cabinets, ready for heavy-duty AI workloads.

ASUS has just unveiled its next-gen infrastructure solutions at SC24, with a product showcase that shows the company is working with NVIDIA and Ubitus/Ubilink to prove the "immense computational power of supercomputers, using AI-powered avatar and robot demonstrations that leverage the newly-inaugurated data center".

ASUS has revealed its new ASUS AI POD, a complete rack solution powered by the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI server platform, integrating GPUs, CPUs and switches in seamless, high-speed direct communication, enhancing the training of trillion-parameter LLMs and enables real-time inference.

The key points from ASUS at SC24 include:

Comprehensive NVIDIA AI server lineup : Includes ASUS AI POD with NVIDIA® GB200 NVL72 and ESC 8000A-E13P with MGX, plus many more

Advanced cooling solutions : From liquid-to-air with sidecar to liquid-to-liquid with in-row coolant-distribution unit (CDU), for up to 95% heat dissipation

Most-powerful data center: ASUS supported Ubilink in creating data center with 45.82 PFLOPS capacity, plus green-energy options for customers

Comprehensive AI server line-up for all workloads

To fuel digital transformation in enterprise through high-performance computing (HPC) and AI-driven architecture, ASUS provides a full line-up of server systems - ready for every scenario. ASUS AI POD, a complete rack solution equipped with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform, integrates GPUs, CPUs and switches in seamless, high-speed direct communication, enhancing the training of trillion-parameter LLMs and enabling real-time inference. It features the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip and fifth-generation NVIDIA NVLink technology, while offering both liquid-to-air and liquid-to-liquid cooling options to maximize AI computing performance.

We'll also be showcasing ESC8000A-E13P, an HPC server that's fully compliant with NVIDIA MGX modular architecture, and able to deploy quickly at a large scale. It offers high-density GPUs for diverse applications, and supports up to eight NVIDIA H200 NVL dual-slot cards of 600 watts each. ESC8000A-E13P also benefits from an optimized a server configuration, with five PCIe® 5.0 slots for high-bandwidth NVIDIA ConnectX and NVIDIA BlueField SuperNICs to enhance east-west traffic, and NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity.

For generative AI applications, ASUS also provides a range of advanced solutions, including ESC N8-E11V with the NVIDIA HGX H200 platform and ESC N8A-E13 with the latest NVIDIA Blackwell platform. These systems are designed to offer scalable performance for a diverse array of AI workloads and applications.

Advanced cooling solutions and services

A significant portion of power consumption of the data center is dedicated to managing and dissipating heat. Effectively reducing PUE and maximizing power savings has been the mission for every data center infrastructure. ASUS partners with global cooling solution providers to offer consultant services and adaptive cooling solutions that can accommodate to diverse scenarios and demands.

Our solutions optimize cooling efficiency from the single-cabinet ASUS AI POD with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, through the entire data center and finally to cooling-water towers, offering the choice of either liquid-to-air with sidecar or liquid-to-liquid with in-row coolant-distribution unit (CDU) cooling solutions, effectively achieving up to 95% heat dissipation.

To ensure each server performs optimally in real-world environments, ASUS not only considers the thermal design but offers essential verification and acceptance services for the complete software stack. This process includes rigorous checks of power, network, GPU cards, voltage and temperature to ensure smooth operation. Comprehensive testing resolves issues before handover, ensuring reliable data center performance under full load.

ASUS and Ubilink: Building a supercomputing center in Taiwan with green-energy options

ASUS has finished the construction of a global top-tier supercomputing center in collaboration with Ubilink - a company created by Foxlink, Ubitus and Shinfox Energy. This world-class data center is also remarkable for handing customers the freedom to choose packages that draw only on renewable energy. This groundbreaking achievement was realized in just three months, featuring an impressive performance capacity of 45.82 PFLOPS. The center will offer public cloud services, AI computing rentals and subscription-based cloud services.

This achievement underscores the ASUS commitment to delivering high-performance infrastructure and innovative cooling solutions for clients worldwide. ASUS offers a comprehensive range of AI solutions, from GPU servers to integrated racks and will keep working with our partners to offer advanced software platforms and customized solutions for all workloads to empower clients to stay ahead in the AI race.

ASUS relentlessly drives value for customers, shaping a remarkable AI future and paving the way for next-generation infrastructure solutions. Our rigorous approach ensures that ASUS AI infrastructure solutions offer scalable adaptability, seamlessly aligning with evolving AI requirements and future-proofing infrastructure for long-term success.