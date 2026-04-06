Intel says Raptor Lake CPUs aren't going anywhere and hints at more DDR4/DDR5 hybrid motherboards

TL;DR: Intel is reaffirming support for its 13th and 14th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs on the LGA1700 platform, emphasizing DDR4 compatibility amid memory shortages and rising DDR5 costs. The company encourages hybrid motherboards to ease upgrades and prefers manufacturing mature Intel 7 node chips over outsourced Arrow Lake models.

Intel launched the Core Ultra 200S Arrow Lake CPUs in 2024, but they didn't see the success the Blue Team had hoped for. Then came the newer Core Ultra 200S Plus "Arrow Lake Refresh" lineup, which looked more competitive at launch but has recently seen price hikes. As a result, many users are turning back to Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs, with the 13th and 14th-Gen chips still offering strong multithreading and gaming performance even by today's standards. However, finding a CPU like the Core i5-14600K at a reasonable price is not easy right now, and that is exactly what Intel is looking to fix.

In light of the ongoing memory shortage and rising demand for DDR4-compatible CPUs, Robert Hallock, VP and GM of the Enthusiast Channel at Intel, told Club386 that Raptor Lake is "an extremely fast product and is not going away any time soon." He added that Raptor Lake is a "big part of our strategy, and will continue to be abundantly available."

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This is welcome news for those who couldn't make the jump to DDR5 in time, as Intel is not closing the door on its DDR4-compatible LGA1700 platform. Raptor Lake desktop chips on LGA1700 give builders the choice between DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600, keeping them relevant for anyone who wants to reuse existing memory rather than move to a more expensive DDR5-only platform.

Read more: ASRock's new motherboard supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory

Hallock also hinted that the company is encouraging motherboard manufacturers to produce more hybrid boards featuring both DDR4 and DDR5 memory slots. This setup lets consumers use cheaper DDR4 memory for now, while keeping the option to upgrade to DDR5 later. Currently, hybrid motherboards such as ASRock's H610M Combo II typically have one DDR4 and two DDR5 slots, limiting dual-channel DDR4 operation. Whether we'll see motherboards with two DDR4 and two DDR5 slots, allowing dual-channel support on either standard, Hallock commented, "It's hard to say."

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For Intel, doubling down on 14th Gen Core processors and the LGA-1700 platform also makes manufacturing sense. Keeping its own factories running on the Intel 7 node is preferable to the newer Arrow Lake chips, which are almost entirely outsourced to TSMC. Monolithic chips are simpler and cheaper to produce, especially on a mature node like Intel 7, and this approach would allow Intel to keep costs down while meeting demand.

What many want to know, however, is whether Intel will stick with existing CPUs or release new parts for the older socket. Over the years, Intel has done little to officially extend the lifespan of the LGA1700 socket, while AMD has continued to support AM4 by boosting its gaming performance with 3D V-Cache. The latest example of this would be the Ryzen 5 5500X3D. Hopefully, this renewed focus on Raptor Lake is a sign that Intel has learned from that mistake.