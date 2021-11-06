Halo Infinite could become Microsoft's own Fortnite

Halo Infinite's new Fractures events have potential for crossovers from other Microsoft-owned franchises like Fallout, Doom, etc.

Halo Infinite could end up being Microsoft's own mini-Fortnite with tons of crossover skins.

343i is doing something special with Halo Infinite's multiplayer. The game will have new events called Fractures, which will add non-canon skins and content into the game. Fractures come around once a month and you can unlock stuff that's not actually related to the Halo universe--like the samurai-inspired Yoroi armor shown in teasers.

What if 343i took this a step farther? What if they added skins, cosmetics, effects, etc. from other Microsoft-owned franchises like Gears of War, Forza, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Fallout, and even The Outer Worlds?

As far as we know, this isn't the case. However 343i hasn't talked about Fractures very much and we certainly haven't seen them in action. There's still a lot of unknowns when it comes to Halo Infinite's finalized multiplayer (we still don't 100% know how the battle pass will work, for instance).

Halo is no stranger to ridiculous cosmetics and skins. Unrelated content showed up in Halo 5, including pizza skins. The Master Chief Collection's season 8 added a ton of non-canon skins with armor pieces inspired from mythical monsters and gods.

Halo Infinite could push things to a new level with cross-franchise content that leans on the instantly-recognizable brands in the Microsoft Studios wheelhouse. It could become Microsoft's own engaging Fortnite-like universe.

It'll be interesting to see how these Fractures work and we're betting they won't be this crazy. But the potential is there...