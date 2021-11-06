Halo Infinite's battle pass is $10 and comes with Noble Team skins

Halo Infinite's very first battle pass will cost $10 and chronicles the heroes of Reach with Noble Team cosmetic armor skins.

Halo Infinite's first battle pass will cost $10 and has fifteen unlockables including skins for Halo Reach's Noble Team.

343 Industries recently detailed Halo Infinite's battle pass payment schemes along with the content included. The passes will cost $10 a piece, and season 1 is called Heroes of Reach and feature full armor sets for all of Halo Reach's Noble team including Carter, Noble Six, Jun, Jorge, Cat, and Emile. Gamers can also mix and match each armor component to customize their Spartans.

In total, Halo Infinite's Heroes of Reach battle pass has 15 unlocks ranging from armor sets to armor effects, a new AI, and death animations. 343i did confuse us a little bit by saying you need an "armor kit" to look like Noble Team. We're not exactly sure what this means or how it works.

Interestingly enough there was no mention of a free battle pass. 343i didn't reveal all the details which was kind of disappointing. It's implied there's two paths: The paid battle pass, which gives you a way to unlock specific cosmetics, or simply going free-to-play and unlocking the normal default cosmetics in the free path.

Gamers will also be able to spend real money to buy cosmetics and content included in the battle pass from an online store.

Overall we have to reserve judgement on the pass until we see exactly how it works.

The unlock scheme in the Halo Infinite beta test was unimaginative, uninspired, and frankly as basic as it gets. We're hoping 343i puts more effort into the game's final battle pass.