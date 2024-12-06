All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers
Gaming

Marvel Rivals hero shooter explodes onto Steam with 444,000 peak players

Marvel's new free-to-play hero shooter is a big hit on Steam, attracting over 440,000 peak concurrent users in last 24 hours with a mostly positive score.

Marvel Rivals hero shooter explodes onto Steam with 444,000 peak players
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NetEase's Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play hero shooter, launched successfully with over 444,000 concurrent users on Steam. It features 33 comic heroes and promises no pay-to-win mechanics, with battle passes that never expire.

NetEase's new Marvel game proves there's plenty of room for competition in the hero shooter genre.

Marvel Rivals hero shooter explodes onto Steam with 444,000 peak players 4
3

Today, Marvel Rivals enjoyed a successful global launch onto consoles and PC. The free-to-play hero shooter has exploded onto the PC market and could be a contender for another top live service game. At launch, Rivals managed to break over 440,000 concurrent users on Steam. The game is currently not loaded into the PS Store best-seller tracker so we don't know how popular the game is on PlayStation. After this major milestone is reached, one big question remains: Can NetEase and Marvel keep up this momentum with seasonal updates?

The F2P PVP hero shooter has gained significant attention for its multiverse character designs and overall monetization strategy. Rivals packs in an eclectic variety of 33 different comic heroes across a wide range of series, all of which are wrapped up in an evolving narrative-driven storyline that will expand with new seasonal updates. If done right, Marvel could have its own Overwatch-Fortnite hybrid.

Marvel Rivals hero shooter explodes onto Steam with 444,000 peak players 232
3

Monetization is also a major attraction point for Marvel Rivals. NetEase has promised not to add any pay-to-win mechanics into Rivals and that battle passes would never expire, similar to what Halo Studios did for Halo Infinite.

"We know the topic that's been the subject of discussion among the community has been monetization. Above all, we want to remind the players that we are never going to charge for power, and there will be no pay-to-win schemes," said Rivals' creative director in a recent video.

"So to start, at launch, we're rolling out a battle pass packed with costumes and cosmetic goodies. Since season 0 only lasts about a month, the season 0 pass has half the content of a full seasonal battle pass and is priced accordingly. The store will be regularly updated."

The game launched into Season 0, a Dr. Doom-themed storyline, and season 1 is set to begin early January 2025.

Photo of the MarvelRivals Gamerverse Super Hero PVP Jeff the Land SharkProduct Type: T-Shirt
Best Deals: MarvelRivals Gamerverse Super Hero PVP Jeff the Land SharkProduct Type: T-Shirt
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2024 at 7:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:steamdb.info

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles