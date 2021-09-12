Here's what Red Dead Redemption 2 could look on PlayStation 6 at 8K

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already a beautiful game, and that's just in its regular form and at most resolutions. When you scale it up to 4K it looks even better, and add in DLSS and ramp it up to 8K and you have one of the best-looking games on the market.

But now we have the Beyond All Limits Raytracing Reshade and 50+ mods on Red Dead Redemption 2, running on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card at 8K -- so 7680 x 4320. That's 4x the pixels of 4K and 16x the pixels of 1080p, with totally maxed-out graphics.

Digital Dreams have done just that, and it looks absolutely incredible. Red Dead Redemption 2 looks scrumptious at 8K with over 50 mods enabled and the ReShade Ray Tracing effects. NVIDIA's magic DLSS technology has been used to hit desired frame rates, but you would be silly to not enable DLSS in RDR2 -- even more so with all these mods enabled, and even more so at 8K.

I've personally run Red Dead Redemption 2 at 8K with DLSS enabled on the GeForce RTX 3090 and hit 60FPS, but seeing this video makes me want to re-run the game and play it with 50+ mods and with the ReShade Ray Tracing effects.

This is about what we should get, and beyond, on a next-gen PlayStation 6 and Xbox Series Whatever The Hell They Call It will look like. 8K 60FPS and 4K 120FPS should be the next big things on consoles of the future.