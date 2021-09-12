All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's what Red Dead Redemption 2 could look on PlayStation 6 at 8K

Red Dead Redemption 2 running on a GeForce RTX 3090 with the Beyond All Limits Raytracing Reshade and 50+ mods at 8K... wowzers.

Published Sun, Sep 12 2021 7:10 PM CDT
Red Dead Redemption 2 is already a beautiful game, and that's just in its regular form and at most resolutions. When you scale it up to 4K it looks even better, and add in DLSS and ramp it up to 8K and you have one of the best-looking games on the market.

But now we have the Beyond All Limits Raytracing Reshade and 50+ mods on Red Dead Redemption 2, running on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card at 8K -- so 7680 x 4320. That's 4x the pixels of 4K and 16x the pixels of 1080p, with totally maxed-out graphics.

Digital Dreams have done just that, and it looks absolutely incredible. Red Dead Redemption 2 looks scrumptious at 8K with over 50 mods enabled and the ReShade Ray Tracing effects. NVIDIA's magic DLSS technology has been used to hit desired frame rates, but you would be silly to not enable DLSS in RDR2 -- even more so with all these mods enabled, and even more so at 8K.

I've personally run Red Dead Redemption 2 at 8K with DLSS enabled on the GeForce RTX 3090 and hit 60FPS, but seeing this video makes me want to re-run the game and play it with 50+ mods and with the ReShade Ray Tracing effects.

This is about what we should get, and beyond, on a next-gen PlayStation 6 and Xbox Series Whatever The Hell They Call It will look like. 8K 60FPS and 4K 120FPS should be the next big things on consoles of the future.

Here's what Red Dead Redemption 2 could look on PlayStation 6 at 8K 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.79
$34.79$34.81$36.30
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/12/2021 at 6:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

