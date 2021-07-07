All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Witcher 3 + ray tracing reshade + 8K res looks out of this world

The Witcher 3 goes kinda next-gen running at 8K resolution with a bunch of mods: adds ray tracing reshade, tweaked lighting.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 7 2021 10:08 PM CDT
The Witcher 3 looks great on its own but it really stands out on its own with some mods placed on top of it, but with a bunch of mods and running at 8K -- 7680 x 4320 -- it looks out of this world. Check it out:

Digital Dreams has shared a new video running The Witcher 3 loaded with mods including the ray tracing reshade mod, Vanilla Lighting 2.0, and at 8K. You'll need the most powerful hardware you can buy, so I wouldn't be trying this without NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

The PC running The Witcher 3 with the ray tracing reshade + Vanilla Lighting 2.0 and all at 8K is the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor, 32GB of DDR4, and an ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

The next step for The Witcher 3 is the coming next-gen upgrade, which offers buffed-up graphics, and official ray tracing support. We should see the work of the HD Reworked Project in The Witcher 3 upgrade. We wrote about that here in March 2021, where the Halk Hogan, the creator of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project explained:

"Hello, my dear friends! It's been a long time since the last video. I know I announced a new The Witcher 3 HDRP preview in early March but I was silent the whole time. Sorry for that. But in return, I have some good news, and the reasons why I was quiet and why I don't have too much to show. I think the most important news is that I got an official message from CDPR about cooperation. While it's not certain yet, it's very likely that HDRP will be included in the official next-generation update. I will inform you what's next. As always, I would like to thank you for all your support and kind words".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

