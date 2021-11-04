All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Grand Theft Auto earns record $247 million in Q2'22

Continued GTA V sales and Grand Theft Auto Online monetization helps drive record Q2 highs for the massive games franchise.

Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 1:33 PM CDT
The Grand Theft Auto franchise just broke Q2 records with over $247 million earned during the quarter.

Take-Two Interactive just published its 10-Q report detailing info on GTA sales. Based on historical data, we can extrapolate the figures and compile them in a graph. The results are pretty interesting.

Based on our findings, the Grand Theft Auto franchise made about $247.423 million in Q2 Fiscal Year 22. This is a record-breaking Q2 that delivered the best earnings since GTA V's release. To date, Grand Theft Auto V has propelled franchise earnings to $6.925 billion since launch in September 2013.

GTA also made up roughly 25% of Take-Two's total Q2 net bookings, which sat at $985 million.

Game sales are likewise up. GTA V has now sold-in 155 million units worldwide, and Q2 is the fourth consecutive quarter where the game has sold 5 million units. GTA V is selling more copies per quarter than some games sell in their entire lifetimes.

GTA sales are set to surge with the release of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster this month, which should see franchise revenues surge to new all-time Q3 highs since GTA V's launch.

NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

