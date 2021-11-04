All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD 4700S aka PlayStation 5 SoC sold in tiny desktop MiniPC

AMD 4700S finds its way into Minisforum CR50 MiniPC, with Radeon RX 550 graphics and 16GB of GDDR6 memory in a tiny desktop PC.

Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 1:21 AM CDT
AMD didn't make too much of a fuss when its 4700S processor launched, but now Minisforum is using the AMD 4700S processor inside of its new CR50 system.

The new Minisforum CR50 packs the AMD 4700S 8-core processor kit, AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory with options for either 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD or 16GB of RAM + 512GB SSD. The 8-core AMD Zen 2-based CPU has a max boost clock of up to 4.0GHz, with 512KB of L1 cache, 4MB of L2 cache, and 8MB of L3 cache.

Minisforum's new CR50 mini PC is pretty damn small, measuring in at 205mm long, 192mm wide, and 86mm tall. There's plenty of connectivity but only HDMI and DVI display outputs, no DisplayPort here... but you do have USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, as well as the usual GbE ethernet connection and 3.5mm audio jacks.

Minisforum even has some benchmark scores of its new AMD 4700S-based CR50, with the processor pushing 1006 in Geekbench 5 and its single-core test, while benching 8483 in the multi-core test. This is close to the Ryzen 7 4800U processor, and even closer to the Ryzen 5 4500U... but in the multi-core test, the 4700S destroys the entire chart.

Geekbench 5 Open CL has the built-in Radeon RX 550 nipping on the heels of the Radeon RX Vega 10, while easily beating out the rest of the GPUs on the benchmark chart.

  • Minisforum CR50: 16GB GDDR6 + no SSD = $679
  • Minisforum CR50: 16GB GDDR6 + 256GB SSD = $729
  • Minisforum CR50: 16GB GDDR6 + 512GB SSD = $759
