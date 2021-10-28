All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

There's a high-end Oculus headset coming sometime next year

Meta revealed Project Cambria, an advanced mixed reality device that will be on the market next year with a premium price tag.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 6:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Facebook Connect kicked off with a keynote presentation on Thursday, and the company had several announcements to share. Including a new company brand name, new games on the way, and some insights into its experimental work with advanced XR technology. Meta also revealed that it would release a new Oculus headset next year, but it's not the Quest 2 successor you might be expecting.

There's a high-end Oculus headset coming sometime next year 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Meta revealed Project Cambria, an advanced device that will be on the market next year with a premium price tag.

"This is not the next Quest. It will be compatible with Quest. But it's a completely new, advanced, and high-end product. It will be at the high-end of the price spectrum, too, said Mark Zuckerberg. "Our plan is the keep building out this product line to release our most advanced technology before we can hit the price points that we target with Quest. "

Project Cambria will include cameras and sensors that enable natural expression in VR, such as face cameras that track your facial expressions and eye-tracking to bring eye contact into VR experiences.

There's a high-end Oculus headset coming sometime next year 03 | TweakTown.com

The Project Cambria headset will also feature a colored, high-resolution, mixed reality passthrough. You'll be able to work at your desk and pick up things like a pen to write on paper without taking the headset off. That sounds a lot like Varjo's XR-3 headset without the human-eye resolution and bionic display. The first headset to do this was Vrvana's Totem, likely the foundation of Apple's upcoming XR headset.

There's a high-end Oculus headset coming sometime next year 04 | TweakTown.com

The upcoming high-end Oculus headset will include a new type of lens that allows for a reduced visor size. The new lenses, dubbed "pancake optics." Meta said the lenses work by "folding light several times over to achieve a slimmer profile than current lenses." The new lens technology is complex to manufacture, and Meta said it would need to control all aspects of production to maintain quality control. Could that be a hint that Meta is moving into the hardware manufacturing business?

There's a high-end Oculus headset coming sometime next year 05 | TweakTown.com

Meta said that Project Cambria would be released sometime next year. The company didn't give any hints about how long we'll have to wait for a full reveal.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$378.00
$378.00$378.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2021 at 5:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:facebook.com, oculus.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.