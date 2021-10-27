All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA intros new Z690 DARK KINGPIN, Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboards

EVGA unveils its new Intel Alder Lake CPU ready motherboards: the new EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN and EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboards.

Published Wed, Oct 27 2021 8:46 PM CDT
EVGA has unleashed its new Z690 range of motherboards, with the introduction of the new Z690 DARK and Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboards ready for Intel's just-released 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

Starting off with the EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN motherboard we have the LGA 1700 socket, ready for an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU right up to the flagship Core i9-12900K. There's 2 x DDR5 DIMM slots, PCIe 5.0 x16 for your top slot and PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD support -- while there's a slew of other connectivity.

EVGA's new Z690 DARK KINGPIN motherboard has 8 x SATA III ports (6Gbps), a butt-load of USB connectivity, 7,1-channel HD audio, 2 x 2.5Gbps NICs as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. EVGA has provided round-outs with 2 pump headers that are ready for an all-in-one (AIO) cooling solution... but exclusive to the EVGA Z690 DARK KINGPIN motherboard.

EVGA explains: "EVGA Z690 motherboards further elevate your system with a powerful digital-VRM design, multiple PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe options, right-angle power connectors, an award-winning BIOS, and overclocking world-records".

Moving onto the EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboard, which EVGA says features "unbeatable power, performance, and stability via a 19-phase VRM and 10-layer PCB". The EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED supports Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs of course, but also rocks support for 4 x DIMMs which means you can install 128GB of DDR5 RAM.

EVGA's new Z690 CLASSIFIED motherboard also has the same butt-load of USB connectivity, 7,1-channel HD audio, 2 x 2.5Gbps NICs as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

There's no pricing or ETA just yet, but don't expect these new EVGA Z690 motherboards to be cheap.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

