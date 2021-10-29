All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Call of Duty Vanguard will be 50% smaller thanks to new texture tech

Activision's new ultra-efficient texture streaming technology will shrink Vanguard's game install size by up to 50% on HDDs, SSDs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 29 2021 12:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision's new texture delivery technology will help shrink monstrous Call of Duty install sizes.

Call of Duty Vanguard will be 50% smaller thanks to new texture tech 1 | TweakTown.com

Call of Duty games are absolutely huge. Every annual release commands over 100GB, and Warzone is even beyond that. Considering the PS5 only has 667GB of space and the Series X has 802GB, it behooves publishers to shrink their games or be eliminated from the premium SSD space. That's what's happening over at Activision.

"New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space," the official Call of Duty Twitter account says.

The company confirms Call of Duty Vanguard will be anywhere from 30% to 50% smaller on next-gen consoles on PC. It's all thanks to texture streaming tech that's been used since 2020 to reduce Warzone file sizes. The methods have been optimized and now can be efficient enough to significantly reduce file sizes of games when working in tandem with things like PS5's Kraken tech and dedicated console-based compression block.

Vanguard releases November 5 on current-gen and next-gen consoles and PC.

Read Also: COD Vanguard has four stages of trigger haptics with PS5 DualSense

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Vanguard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2021 at 10:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.