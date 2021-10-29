Call of Duty Vanguard will be 50% smaller thanks to new texture tech

Activision's new ultra-efficient texture streaming technology will shrink Vanguard's game install size by up to 50% on HDDs, SSDs.

Activision's new texture delivery technology will help shrink monstrous Call of Duty install sizes.

Call of Duty games are absolutely huge. Every annual release commands over 100GB, and Warzone is even beyond that. Considering the PS5 only has 667GB of space and the Series X has 802GB, it behooves publishers to shrink their games or be eliminated from the premium SSD space. That's what's happening over at Activision.

"New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space," the official Call of Duty Twitter account says.

The company confirms Call of Duty Vanguard will be anywhere from 30% to 50% smaller on next-gen consoles on PC. It's all thanks to texture streaming tech that's been used since 2020 to reduce Warzone file sizes. The methods have been optimized and now can be efficient enough to significantly reduce file sizes of games when working in tandem with things like PS5's Kraken tech and dedicated console-based compression block.

Vanguard releases November 5 on current-gen and next-gen consoles and PC.

