COD Vanguard has four stages of trigger haptics with PS5 DualSense

Sledgehammer goes into more detail on Vanguard's PS5 DualSense haptic feedback, confirms four stages of trigger dynamics.

Sledgehammer Games has created multiple dynamic phases of DualSense trigger actuation in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Like most PS5 gamers, Vanguard will make heavy use of the DualSense controller's new rumble tech. Similar to Black Ops Cold War, which had amazing next-gen tactile feedback, the new WWII-themed Call of Duty has its own multi-phase pressure-sensitive trigger haptics to significantly increase immersion. Guns will pop with recoil and power as you fire them, precision weapons will feel more satisfying, and gunfights will actually feel like lethal do-or-die battles.

There are four stages to a trigger pull in Vanguard:

Take-up - Distance a trigger travels when players press it Break - The breakpoint is when the gun is actually fired and the bullet ejects from the barrel Over-travel - The tactile distance the trigger will travel past the breakpoint Trigger Reset -Point in which the trigger resets the breakpoint and the gun can be fired again

All the guns will have different stats and behaviors in battle, including varying degrees of tension and pressure-based actuation. The result is heavy marksman weapons feeling, well, more heavy and deadly, whereas auto-fire weapons will feel less impacting on a per-shot basis.

Sledgehammer says that scopes will actually play into the DualSense feedback too as downsight activation and L2 pressure requirements will increase or decrease based on the weapon, scope, and other attachments. It's a fine-tuned system that's hard to convey in words--DualSense feedback is something you simply have to feel for yourself.

Our goal in Call of Duty: Vanguard was to simulate the trigger weight of real-world weapons, and to give the player the opportunity to find the trigger pull that works for them in the game. This is greatly aided by the feedback applied by the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers. It's at the "break" stage that the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers apply varying degrees of feedback to help create the feeling of weight on the trigger. This feedback is applied differently for different weapons, creating a more accurate sense of trigger weight for each.

Call of Duty Vanguard releases November 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.