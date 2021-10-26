Shadow Warrior 3 delayed to 2022 in most hilarious way possible

Flying Wild Hog says they've been 'working our flying wild butts off' to make Shadow Warrior 3 the best FPS game it can be.

Today Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog delayed Shadow Warrior 3 in the best way possible.

Shadow Warrior 3 has been delayed to sometime in 2022. The announcement was made in a very tongue-in-cheek way with an official delay trailer which somehow made me laugh in real life. We always see announce trailers, teasers, and even those famous pre-release builds that get downgraded before release...but delay trailers? That's a new one.

"The team here at Flying Wild Hog here have been working our flying wild butts off to hit the quality level we all want for Lo Wang's next adventure. The exact date will be announced soon and we'll have a ton more to show," the developers said in the trailer.

The delay actually makes sense on two levels. Flying Wild Hog, who is now owned by Koch Media (Deep Silver) and parent company Embracer Group, is very busy right now. Including Shadow Warrior 3, the team is making 3 other games including it's a game called Space Punks for Jagex, action game Evil West, and a stylish cinematic black-and-white samurai sidescrolling slasher Trek to Yomi.