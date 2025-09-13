Squadron 42 may get delayed past 2026: 'I don't know if we're gonna make it,' CIG says

Star Citizen's highly anticipated singleplayer campaign Squadron 42 may get delayed yet again--the team may not be confident in planned 2026 launch.

TL;DR: Squadron 42, Star Citizen's standalone singleplayer campaign, may miss its 2026 launch as developers focus on game development over promotion. Two separate teams work in parallel on Star Citizen and Squadron 42, with the campaign kept under secrecy and no new updates at this year's CitizenCon event.

Squadron 42 won't be at this year's digital CitizenCon event, and there's a possibility that the campaign may not meet its intended 2026 launch.

Star Citizen's standalone singleplayer campaign Squadron 42 might get delayed again. In a new 3-hour Star Citizen Live update, content director Jared Huckaby sat down with chief technology officer Benoît Beauséjour to discuss the game. Squadron 42 was briefly mentioned, with the developers saying that the campaign's absence from CitizenCon will allow the teams to focus on making the game rather than preparing trailers and promotional materials.

In the stream, Benoit clarifies that there are actually two separate teams working on both Star Citizen and Squadron 42 in parallel, and Huckaby offhand mentions that he's "not sure" if the studio will meet the 2026 release target for S42.

Read more: RSI moves CitizenCon to digital venue to prioritize Squadron 42's development

"There will be no Squadron 42 presence at CitizenCon Direct this year--that team is heads down. We drew a line in the sand when we said 2026 [and] I don't know that we're gonna make it. I just know that we're going to do every single thing possible to make it, and part of that is not taking time for the distraction of CitizenCon. That's why we're not doing a larger event this year, that's why we're doing a smaller, more focused show. "There's no release date, there's none of that stuff. We're letting those people stay focused. We're on track, there's nothing to report, or any mystery or anything we're hiding. "We're trying to stay out of everybody's way and let them focus on the work that they're here to do which is just make the game."

Benoit chimes in by reminding players that Squadron 42 doesn't have infinite development resources behind it:

"That's a common misconception right? That all the resources are in Squadron 42. The reality is that there's two teams, and we're going to push both on that. Squadron has to be under a bit more secrecy."

More info about Squadron 42's launch date will be revealed as the teams get closer to 2026, but for now the singleplayer campaign is still on the horizon.