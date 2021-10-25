Halo Infinite: New 2021 trailer vs old 2020 footage shows big upgrades

Halo Infinite's campaign has changed dramatically since its disastrous 2020 reveal.

Today 343i dropped a new campaign trailer showing gameplay, in-engine footage, and CGI cutscenes. The result flexes the new Slipspace Engine technology with impressive-looking visuals, UHD 4K textures, lighting effects, and advanced physics rendering. In short, the new 2021 footage completely destroys the controversial 2020 Halo Infinite gameplay trailer. Check below for some side-by-sides.

While most of the trailer looks great, we're still a bit worried about those draw distances especially on Xbox One consoles. They don't look too great even on the higher-end hardware that the footage was captured on--we're betting it was on PC or Xbox Series X. 343i was also quick to clarify that not every scene was actually in-engine (like that amazing Escharum screenshot seen below). To showcase the differences between the new and old footage we've put together a bunch of side-by-side screenshots to help illustrate how much the game has changed in a year.

Check out our multiplayer side-by-side screenshots to see just how dramatic the changes have been.

Halo Infinite will release December 8, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox One consoles.