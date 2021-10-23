All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

'First-ever free flying commercial space station' locks in launch date

The year for the launch of the first-ever free-flying commercial space station named Starlab has been officially announced.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Oct 23 2021 3:14 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nanoracks, along with partnering companies, has announced the launch date window for its first-ever free-flying commercial space station named Starlab.

'First-ever free flying commercial space station' locks in launch date 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Starlab is set to become the world's first free-flying commercial space station, which means that it won't be locked into one orbit position, separating itself from the likes of the International Space Station. The new space station will feature a 12,000 cubic feet habitat module that will have the capacity to house four astronauts. Additionally, Starlab will feature a laboratory to conduct research, a large external robotic arm for servicing payloads and cargo, as well as a payload capacity of 776 cubic feet - similar to the ISS.

Jeffrey Manber, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nanoracks, said in the press release, "Since the beginning, Nanoracks has sought to own and operate a private space station to fully unlock market demand. Our team has spent the last decade learning the business of space stations, understanding customer needs, charting market growth, and self-investing in private hardware on the ISS like the Bishop Airlock. Nanoracks and our team are excited to work with NASA and our friends across the world as we move forward with Starlab."

'First-ever free flying commercial space station' locks in launch date 04 | TweakTown.com

Additionally, Nanoracks will provide one of its clients, NASA, with "comparable research capability and volume to the ISS, but at significantly lower construction and operational costs. This enables NASA to invest further in missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond."

The press release states that Starlab is expected to become operational by 2027. For more information about this upcoming space station, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt with Pocket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.99
$23.99$23.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/23/2021 at 3:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:news.lockheedmartin.com, interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.