NASA's next-gen spacesuits will prepare humanity for its giant leap

NASA will be partnering with industry for revolutionary next-generation spacesuits that will prepare humanity for its next leap.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 5:31 AM CDT
A new video has appeared on NASA's official YouTube channel that is essentially a trailer showcasing the space agency's next-generation spacesuits.

Through the video, NASA has announced that it will partner with the private space industry to construct brand new next-generation spacesuits that will be used for future astronauts in a plethora of missions. According to the video's description, the spacesuits will be "personalized" and will come with revolutionary upgrades in the forms of technology upgrades, better fits for astronauts, a larger range of sizes, better protection against the harsh environment of space.

Additionally, these spacesuits will enable the astronauts better mobility, allowing them to be "more nimble than ever before". The space agency says that these spacesuits will be used by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, future Artemis missions that will take humans back to the surface of the Moon, and will, most importantly, prepare NASA for "humanity's next giant leap - sending astronauts to Mars."

NASA's next-gen spacesuits will prepare humanity for its giant leap
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

