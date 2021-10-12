All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Here's what Far Cry 6 looks like on iGPU integrated graphics

Far Cry 6 actually plays at 30FPS+ running on a PC without a graphics card installed with AMD FidelityFX FSR doing heavy lifting.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 11:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

YouTuber RandomGaminginHD answers a simple question: How does Far Cry 6 run on integrated graphics? The answer might surprise you.

Today's modern games require serious high-end hardware for stellar performance. But what about the other end of the spectrum? How do today's demanding titles run on builds below minimum specs like, say, on iGPUs? Take Far Cry 6, for example. The game actually runs at 30FPS+ on an entry-level dual-core AMD Athlon 3000G APU with AMD FidelityFX FSR doing some serious heavy lifting.

According to YouTuber RandomGaminginHD, the Athlon 3000G with its integrated Vega 3 graphics can hit around 35FPS with resolution set to 1280x720 and all settings cranked down the their lowest levels. FSR performance mode is a must to achieve 30FPS+ but don't expect the visuals to look great--FSR takes a big chunk out of on-screen fidelity.

While it's possible you can run Far Cry 6 and play it on an AMD Athlon 3000G with Vega 3 iGPU graphics, don't expect dazzling perf or anything close to 60FPS at 720p. Still, though, it's great to see lower-end builds get some love.

Here's what Far Cry 6 looks like on iGPU integrated graphics 555 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.98
$59.99$59.99$59.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/12/2021 at 10:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.