AMD's super-old FX-9590 CPU runs Battlefield 6 surprisingly well at around 30-40FPS

AMD's older-generation FX-9590 CPU has been tested with Battlefield 6, paired with Radeon RX 5700 8GB GPU, it reaches around 30-40FPS average at 1080p.

AMD's older FX-9590 processor has been put through its paces on Battlefield 6, with a YouTuber trying to run BF6 on two older-gen CPUs: the Intel Core i7-2600K and AMD FX-9590 processors.

AMD released its FX-9590 processor over 10 years ago, with YouTuber "Fully Buffered" using the CPU with an AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB graphics card in Battlefield 6. First, he tried the Intel Core i7-2600K processor, but the Intel CPU couldn't launch Battlefield 6 because there's no Secure Boot support, but the AMD FX-9590 fired the game out.

Fully Buffered discovered that the AMD FX-9590 + Radeon RX 5700 8GB combo was able to run Battlefield 6 at around 35FPS or so average, while sometimes it was pushing above 40FPS, at the 1080p resolution. CPU utilization

It looks like not supporting TPM 2.0 isn't stopping the CPU from running Battlefield 6, but lacking the Secure Boot functionality does stop the game from running. The AMD FX-9590 was fine launching BF6, showing that the developer has indeed optimized and tweaked the game, and it makes sense: out of the millions of gamers who participated in the Battlefield 6 open beta, most of them were running the game with minimum PC specifications, or even below that.

CPU utilization on the AMD FX-9590 processor running Battlefield 6 was hitting 98% with clock speeds at 4.65GHz, so if you've got the older-gen FX-9590 processor, you can actually run BF6... 1080p 30FPS+ out of a CPU that old is an impressive feat, that's for sure.