GTA Trilogy remaster logos leaked, Rockstar Launcher also gives clues

Logos for the Grand Theft Auto Definititive Edition have been leaked out, and Rockstar's own official games launcher gives clues.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Oct 6 2021 3:29 PM CDT
Following new leaks and datamined info, Rockstar should reveal the GTA trilogy remaster collection soon.

GTA Trilogy remaster logos leaked, Rockstar Launcher also gives clues

A Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch sometime in November, sources say. The collection was recently rated by the Korea games rating board, and packs remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas in a single bundle. Now courtesy of the GTA Forums we have our first look at leaked logos from the remaster.

Rockstar also put clues in its proprietary games launcher. Rockstar community member VideoTech found new strings in the Rockstar Launcher that directly mentioned GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas with "Unreal" attached to them, so it's possible the games have been remastered and touched up with UE4 or even UE5 on newer console hardware.

Rockstar Games has yet to announce the collection just yet, but we should see something soon as they're paving the way on the official launcher. The Definitive Edition will help buy time until the GTA V Expanded & Enhanced next-gen release in 2022.

NEWS SOURCES:gtaforums.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

