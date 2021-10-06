GTA Trilogy remaster logos leaked, Rockstar Launcher also gives clues

Logos for the Grand Theft Auto Definititive Edition have been leaked out, and Rockstar's own official games launcher gives clues.

Following new leaks and datamined info, Rockstar should reveal the GTA trilogy remaster collection soon.

A Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch sometime in November, sources say. The collection was recently rated by the Korea games rating board, and packs remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas in a single bundle. Now courtesy of the GTA Forums we have our first look at leaked logos from the remaster.

Rockstar also put clues in its proprietary games launcher. Rockstar community member VideoTech found new strings in the Rockstar Launcher that directly mentioned GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas with "Unreal" attached to them, so it's possible the games have been remastered and touched up with UE4 or even UE5 on newer console hardware.

Rockstar Games has yet to announce the collection just yet, but we should see something soon as they're paving the way on the official launcher. The Definitive Edition will help buy time until the GTA V Expanded & Enhanced next-gen release in 2022.