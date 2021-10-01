All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new Radeon RX 6600: 27MH/s mining Ethereum, 30MH/s when tweaked

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 non-XT card reportedly packs 27MH/s of Ethereum mining power, 30MH/s if the card has been tweaked.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 9:06 PM CDT
AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is nearly here, with the non-XT variant also thrown into some crypto mining and achieving 27MH/s of Ethereum mining power.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600: 27MH/s mining Ethereum, 30MH/s when tweaked 10 | TweakTown.com

The new Radeon RX 6600 has been benched on the crypto mining table somewhere in the world, with Wccftech reporting that the Radeon RX 6600 has 27MH/s at stock and around 30MH/s when overclocked and tuned for crypto mining.

AMD's current Radeon RX 6600 XT is already a performance champion, offering 33MH/s of Ethereum crypto mining power for just 55W... but the new Radeon RX 6600 has 30MH/s of mining power for 50W. The cut-down Radeon RX 6600 features a Navi 23 XL GPU, with 28 Compute Units or 1792 Stream Processors. AMD will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory interface, and 32MB of Infinity Cache.

We should expect an MSRP of somewhere between $299 and $329 for AMD's new Radeon RX 6600, but that is just an invisible placeholder price -- it will be much more expensive than that when it hits shelves. Compared to the Radeon RX 6600 XT with its MSRP of $379.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

