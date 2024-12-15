All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC specs: GeForce RTX 4080 recommended for 4K 60 FPS

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC specs reveal that it's going to require some powerful hardware to deliver its impressive visuals. Plus, 155GB of SSD storage.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second chapter in the remake trilogy, releases on January 23, 2025, for PC. It features enhanced visuals over the PS5 version, requiring a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX for 4K at 60 FPS. The game needs 155GB SSD storage and does not support DirectX 12 Ultimate GPUs. A Steam Deck version is planned, and pre-purchase discounts are available.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second chapter in the remake trilogy, will be released on January 23, 2025, for PC. Square Enix made the announcement during The Game Awards, with a trailer confirming that the PC version will include enhanced visuals compared to the PlayStation 5 release, including improved lighting, enhanced models and textures, and DLSS support.

Square Enix released the game's PC specs and hardware requirements in a follow-up post. If you want to play with the enhanced 'High' quality graphics in 4K at 60 FPS, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. And no matter the resolution, you'll need 155GB of SSD storage to play.

On the plus side, the minimum 1080p spec only requires a GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600, or Arc A580 - and overall, the CPU requirements are pretty light. However, the game doesn't support GPUs with DirectX 12 Ultimate capabilities.

Square Enix also recommends a GPU with 12GB of VRAM when playing on a 4K monitor, regardless of the resolution target. Here are Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's PC specs and hardware requirements.

PC RequirementsMinimuumRecommendedUltra
Performance1080p 30FPS1080p 60FPS4K 60FPS
Graphics PresetLowMediumHigh
GPUGeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600, Intel Arc A580GeForce RTX 2070, Radeon RX 6700 XTGeForce RTX 4080, Radeon RX 7900 XTX
CPUIntel Core i3-8100Intel Core i7-8700, i5-10400Intel Core i7-10700
_AMD Ryzen 5 1400AMD Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 7 3700XAMD Ryzen 7 5700X
System Memory16 GB16 GB16 GB
Storage155 GB (SSD)155 GB (SSD)155 GB (SSD)
OSWindows 10 64-bitWindows 11 64-bitWindows 11 64-bit

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is going to be another demanding cinematic PC RPG. However, these specs don't include DLSS, which is something all GeForce RTX owners should enable when playing the game. DLSS will give gamers much more performance than these specs suggest.

Square Enix also notes that a Steam Deck version of the game is planned, which hopefully means Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be one of those rare big-budget 'optimized' PC games. The game is available for pre-purchase via Steam and the Epic Games Store with a special 30% Early Bird discount.

NEWS SOURCE:press.na.square-enix.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription
