Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC specs: GeForce RTX 4080 recommended for 4K 60 FPS

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC specs reveal that it's going to require some powerful hardware to deliver its impressive visuals. Plus, 155GB of SSD storage.

TL;DR: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second chapter in the remake trilogy, releases on January 23, 2025, for PC. It features enhanced visuals over the PS5 version, requiring a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX for 4K at 60 FPS. The game needs 155GB SSD storage and does not support DirectX 12 Ultimate GPUs. A Steam Deck version is planned, and pre-purchase discounts are available.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second chapter in the remake trilogy, will be released on January 23, 2025, for PC. Square Enix made the announcement during The Game Awards, with a trailer confirming that the PC version will include enhanced visuals compared to the PlayStation 5 release, including improved lighting, enhanced models and textures, and DLSS support.

Square Enix released the game's PC specs and hardware requirements in a follow-up post. If you want to play with the enhanced 'High' quality graphics in 4K at 60 FPS, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. And no matter the resolution, you'll need 155GB of SSD storage to play.

On the plus side, the minimum 1080p spec only requires a GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600, or Arc A580 - and overall, the CPU requirements are pretty light. However, the game doesn't support GPUs with DirectX 12 Ultimate capabilities.

Square Enix also recommends a GPU with 12GB of VRAM when playing on a 4K monitor, regardless of the resolution target. Here are Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's PC specs and hardware requirements.

PC Requirements Minimuum Recommended Ultra Performance 1080p 30FPS 1080p 60FPS 4K 60FPS Graphics Preset Low Medium High GPU GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600, Intel Arc A580 GeForce RTX 2070, Radeon RX 6700 XT GeForce RTX 4080, Radeon RX 7900 XTX CPU Intel Core i3-8100 Intel Core i7-8700, i5-10400 Intel Core i7-10700 _ AMD Ryzen 5 1400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 7 3700X AMD Ryzen 7 5700X System Memory 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 155 GB (SSD) 155 GB (SSD) 155 GB (SSD) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is going to be another demanding cinematic PC RPG. However, these specs don't include DLSS, which is something all GeForce RTX owners should enable when playing the game. DLSS will give gamers much more performance than these specs suggest.

Square Enix also notes that a Steam Deck version of the game is planned, which hopefully means Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be one of those rare big-budget 'optimized' PC games. The game is available for pre-purchase via Steam and the Epic Games Store with a special 30% Early Bird discount.