Jeff Bezos replaced as world's richest, Musk to send him silver medal

After replacing Bezos as the world's richest individual, Elon Musk has fired another shot off at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Published Thu, Sep 30 2021 2:31 AM CDT
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently replaced Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according to Forbes.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO took the opportunity to throw a little bit of shade at the Amazon founder after becoming the third person in the world to reach a net worth of $200 billion. Musk wrote in an email to Forbes that he will be sending a giant statue of the digit "2" to Jeff Bezos along with a silver medal. Here's what Musk wrote, "I'm sending a giant statue of the digit '2' to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal."

Musk is no stranger to throwing comments at Bezos. Even just yesterday, the SpaceX CEO said that Bezos couldn't "sue his way to orbit", which is in reference to the recent moves made by Bezos' space company Blue Origin to sue NASA over its decision to award SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:newsbreak.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

