Jeff Bezos replaced as world's richest, Musk to send him silver medal

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently replaced Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according to Forbes.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO took the opportunity to throw a little bit of shade at the Amazon founder after becoming the third person in the world to reach a net worth of $200 billion. Musk wrote in an email to Forbes that he will be sending a giant statue of the digit "2" to Jeff Bezos along with a silver medal. Here's what Musk wrote, "I'm sending a giant statue of the digit '2' to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal."

Musk is no stranger to throwing comments at Bezos. Even just yesterday, the SpaceX CEO said that Bezos couldn't "sue his way to orbit", which is in reference to the recent moves made by Bezos' space company Blue Origin to sue NASA over its decision to award SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out this link here.