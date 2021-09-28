All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 7:03 PM CDT
After what feels like forever since we heard about it, rumors, and delays -- the Battlefield 2042 open beta is nearly here. EA DICE is celebrating with a new Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Trailer, check it out:

EA DICE has confirmed the dates, with Battlefield 2042 enjoying its Open Beta between October 6-9, 2021 depending on whether you've pre-ordered the game or not. If you have, you get Early Access into the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.

We get some juicy new Battlefield 2042 open beta gameplay video to check out, as well as more details on what is included in the beta itself.

EA explains: "Join the fight on Orbital with a diverse selection of Specialists, cutting-edge weaponry, and vehicles to choose from. Open Beta between October 6-9, 2021. Early access is available on October 6-7, 2021 for all players who pre-order the game or are current EA Play members".

"Preload starts Oct 5, 2021".

Battlefield 2042 open beta kicks off on October 6, 100GB required 02 | TweakTown.com

Minimum PC Requirements:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Video Memory: 4GB
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
  • Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC Requirements:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Video Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

