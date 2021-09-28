Battlefield 2042 open beta kicks off on October 6, 100GB required

Battlefield 2042 will require 100GB of storage for the open beta, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 560 at a minimum for the GPU.

After what feels like forever since we heard about it, rumors, and delays -- the Battlefield 2042 open beta is nearly here. EA DICE is celebrating with a new Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Trailer, check it out:

EA DICE has confirmed the dates, with Battlefield 2042 enjoying its Open Beta between October 6-9, 2021 depending on whether you've pre-ordered the game or not. If you have, you get Early Access into the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.

We get some juicy new Battlefield 2042 open beta gameplay video to check out, as well as more details on what is included in the beta itself.

EA explains: "Join the fight on Orbital with a diverse selection of Specialists, cutting-edge weaponry, and vehicles to choose from. Open Beta between October 6-9, 2021. Early access is available on October 6-7, 2021 for all players who pre-order the game or are current EA Play members".

"Preload starts Oct 5, 2021".

Minimum PC Requirements:

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD) : AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel) : Core i5 6600K

Memory : 8GB

Video Memory : 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA) : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics card (AMD) : AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX : 12

Online Connection Requirements : 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC Requirements: