Inspiration4 crew had toilet 'challenges', Elon Musk will add upgrades

Elon Musk has said that the Inspiration4 crew aboard the Dragon capsule experienced some problems with the onboard toilet.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Sep 24 2021 5:31 AM CDT
Reports have indicated that the Inspiration4 crew faced some "challenges" when it came to using the Dragon toilet.

The Inspiration4 mission with SpaceX raised $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. $50 million was thrown in by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after the crew successfully landed back on Earth off the coast of Florida. While the mission was an overall success, it didn't come without its challenges. According to Musk, the crew experienced some "challenges" with Dragon's toilet system.

Musk tweeted that Dragon will be getting upgraded bathroom facilities for future flights, "Definitely upgraded toilets :) We had some challenges with it this flight," said Musk. Back in July, mission sponsor and crew member Jared Issacman said to Insider that "It's not a ton of privacy. But you do have this kind of privacy curtain that cuts across the top of the spacecraft, so you can kind of separate yourself from everyone else." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

