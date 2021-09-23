All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Inspiration4 crew had an issue with SpaceX's Dragon toilet with a view

The crew of all-civlians that recently went to space for three days reported that they had an issue with SpaceX's toilet system.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 23 2021 4:08 AM CDT
The first crew of all-civilians that recently went to space aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule reported an issue with the toilet.



SpaceX recently chiseled its name into the private space industry with another milestone as the first company to take an all-civilian crew to space. The crew took the Dragon capsule to lower-Earth orbit with the Falcon 9 rocket and remained there for three days. Until now, astronauts that have used the Dragon capsule have only been in there for around 24 hours as they were only traveling to the International Space Station where they disembarked.

Since the Inspiration4 crew wasn't disembarking, the docking module was replaced with a large dome of glass, or more accurately named - cupola. Additionally, the cupola was also where the capsules toilet was stationed, which led people to believe that the crew aboard would have one of the best views possible while relieving themselves. However, this wasn't the case.

According to SpaceX's Benji Reed, who leads human spaceflight programs, the forward hatch has to be closed for the toilet to be used, which stops the crew from looking out the large window while relieving themselves. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, tweaktown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

