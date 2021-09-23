Seagate intros huge 30TB capacity HDDs powered by HAMR technology

Seagate has teased its huge new next-gen HAMR HDD with up to 30TB capacities now in mass production.

We don't know when the new Seagate HAMR HDDs with 30TB capacities will reach the market, but it shouldn't be too far away with rumors of early 2023 for the 30TB HAMR HDDs. Meanwhile, the 50TB HDDs with HAMR technology from Seagate are expected sometime in 2025.

Seagate CFO Gianluca Romano explains: "We have a 20TB HAMR that we actually started to sell December last year, [...] we are just producing enough quantity that we can sell to our main customers so that they get familiar with the new drive. We are developing our second-generation HAMR drive that will be probably around 30TB. That is the drive that we want to ramp in volume".

There are competitors of Seagate using EAMR (energy-assisted magnetic recording) for huge HDDs of the future, with the likes of Western Digital and Toshiba using EAMR technology. We should see 30TB, 50TB, and 100TB+ HDDs in the future which is just crazy compared to the sub terabyte and even gigabyte HDDs from decades ago.