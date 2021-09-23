All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Former astronaut reveals the big differences between NASA and SpaceX

Seagate intros huge 30TB capacity HDDs powered by HAMR technology

Seagate 30TB HDD teases with next-gen HAMR technology, 100TB HDDs with HAMR technology coming sometime in 2030 -- crazy times.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 23 2021 9:35 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Seagate has teased its huge new next-gen HAMR HDD with up to 30TB capacities now in mass production.

Seagate intros huge 30TB capacity HDDs powered by HAMR technology 03 | TweakTown.com

We don't know when the new Seagate HAMR HDDs with 30TB capacities will reach the market, but it shouldn't be too far away with rumors of early 2023 for the 30TB HAMR HDDs. Meanwhile, the 50TB HDDs with HAMR technology from Seagate are expected sometime in 2025.

Seagate CFO Gianluca Romano explains: "We have a 20TB HAMR that we actually started to sell December last year, [...] we are just producing enough quantity that we can sell to our main customers so that they get familiar with the new drive. We are developing our second-generation HAMR drive that will be probably around 30TB. That is the drive that we want to ramp in volume".

There are competitors of Seagate using EAMR (energy-assisted magnetic recording) for huge HDDs of the future, with the likes of Western Digital and Toshiba using EAMR technology. We should see 30TB, 50TB, and 100TB+ HDDs in the future which is just crazy compared to the sub terabyte and even gigabyte HDDs from decades ago.

Buy at Amazon

Seagate 16TB HDD Exos X16 7200 RPM (ST16000NM001G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$319.99
$319.99$315.00$334.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/23/2021 at 3:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.