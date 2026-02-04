WD teases new HDD solutions at Innovation Day: 100TB+ in 2029, new High Bandwidth Drive tech

WD unveils its clear path to 100TB+ HDDs in 2029, up from the 40TB limit now: also new HDD performance architecture that closes the gap with QLC flash.

TL;DR: Western Digital's Innovation Day 2026 revealed groundbreaking HDD advancements for AI-driven data storage, including a 40TB UltraSMR ePMR HDD launching in 2026 and a 100TB+ HAMR HDD by 2029. New High Bandwidth Drive and Dual Pivot technologies significantly boost HDD performance, closing the gap with QLC flash.

Western Digital just hosted its Innovation Day 2026 event, unveiling new consumer-focused roadmaps that will see the reinvention of the HDD for AI, and reinforcing the company's position as a strategic storage infrastructure partner for the new AI-driven data economy.

The company laid out plans to unveil a gigantic 100TB+ HDD by 2029, reinforcing its dual ePMR and HAMR technologies, announcing a new 40TB UltraSMR ePMR HDD in its qualification with two hyperscaler companies and volume production coming in the second half of 2026.

WD plans to extend ePMR to 60TB by using HAMR innovations, all without increasing power consumption, while HAMR will be scaling to the lofty heights of 100TB by 2029. WD is using a dual-path approach as both ePMR and HAMR are built on a common architecture, something that the company says enables greater manufacturing efficiencies, yields, and a smoother customer product transition.

Not only that, but WD is also closing the QLC flash performance gap with next-gen HDD architectures, introducing two industry-first innovations that "fundamentally reset" HDD performance.

HDD Performance Architecture: Closing the QLC Flash Gap

Addressing the performance demands of AI workloads, WD introduced two industry-first innovations that fundamentally reset HDD performance. These innovations address workloads previously considered flash-only, creating a new performance tier that balances speed and capacity without compromising economics, which is critical as flash faces persistent cost premiums (6-10x vs. HDD) and endurance limitations: