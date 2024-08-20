Exascend intros new 2.5-inch SATA SSD family with up to monster 15.36TB capacity

Exascend unvelis an expansion of its 2.5-inch SSD series -- the SA4, SI4, and SE4 -- with an unprecendented 15.36TB capacity for huge workloads.

Exascend might be a company you've never heard of, but they're a server-focused company that makes innovative storage and memory products, and have just announced a huge 15.36TB 2.5-inch SSD.

The company has announced the expansion of its 2.5-inch SATA SSD series -- the SA4, SI4, and SE4 -- to an unprecedented 15.36TB capacity. Exascend says that this advancement redefines the limits of SATA SSD storage, catering to demanding applications like digital and network video recorders, media post-production, and more.

Exascend's monster new 15.36TB SSD uses 3D TLC NAND flash technology, with the new Exascend SATA SSDs use direct write-to-TLC to maintain stable read and write performance, effectively mitigating performance drop-off when the SLC cache is exhausted. Exascend's new 15.36TB SSDs use high-density integration with 16 NAND Flash ICs, each with 1TB capacity, on a single PCB within a slim 7mm housing.

The company says that this design innovation allows for not just maximizing storage density, but also integrates hardware-based power loss protection (PLP), securing data even during unexpected power failures. Exascend also uses its proprietary SuperCruise technology, which further boosts write performance, while optional TCG Opal 2.01 encryption offers added data security.

Exascend says that these new features make its SA4, SI4, and SE4 series ideal upgrades from traditional HDDs, delivering superior performance and reliability. Exascend adds "For applications requiring higher endurance, the SATA SSDs are also available in pseudo SLC (pSLC) mode, supporting capacities up to 3.84 TB with an endurance rating of 5 DWPD".

The new Exascend SA4, SI4, and SE4 series in up to 15.36TB capacity are available for order now.