NVIDIA GeForce 472.12 drivers are out, officially support Windows 11

NVIDIA's new GeForce 472.12 WHQL drivers released, offers official Windows 11 support as the new OS releases on October 5.

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce 472.12 WHQL drivers which offer official Windows 11 support, with Microsoft's new OS just weeks away with a release on October 5.

The new drivers give GeForce RTX games support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, as well as enhancing SDR games with Microsoft's built-in Auto HDR, as well as DirectStorage which is all ready to crank your games to the next level on Windows 11.

There's also some tweaks and improvements that are included in the new GeForce 472.12 WHQL drivers, including improvements to Microsoft Teams and NVIDIA Broadcast thanks to the new features in Windows 11. NVIDIA has also taken the time to add 28 games supporting DLSS, which has super-speeded along thanks to DLSS powering Unreal Engine 4 and Unity including DLSS plugins.

Download the new NVIDIA GeForce 472.12 WHQL drivers here (722MB download).

Here's the list of new games supporting DLSS, with NVIDIA now supporting over 100 games with its Deep Learning Super Sampling technology.

Anatomy Of Fear

Apocalypse: 2.0 Edition

Beyond Enemy Lines 2

Bodies of Water VR

ChronoTecture: The Eprologue

Cions of Vega

Death Realm

DeepStates [VR]

Exit From

Fall Balance Ball

Frozenheim

Helios

HÜll Space 5D6

Last Hope On Earth

Loverowind

Mortal Online 2

Powerslide Legends

RAZE 2070

Recall

REFICUL 666

Severed Steel

Soul Dossier

To Hell With It

Twin Stones: The Journey of Bukka

Uncrashed: FPV Drone Simulator

Unknown Woods

Wakamarina Valley, New Zealand

Yag