NVIDIA GeForce 472.12 drivers are out, officially support Windows 11
NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce 472.12 WHQL drivers which offer official Windows 11 support, with Microsoft's new OS just weeks away with a release on October 5.
The new drivers give GeForce RTX games support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, as well as enhancing SDR games with Microsoft's built-in Auto HDR, as well as DirectStorage which is all ready to crank your games to the next level on Windows 11.
There's also some tweaks and improvements that are included in the new GeForce 472.12 WHQL drivers, including improvements to Microsoft Teams and NVIDIA Broadcast thanks to the new features in Windows 11. NVIDIA has also taken the time to add 28 games supporting DLSS, which has super-speeded along thanks to DLSS powering Unreal Engine 4 and Unity including DLSS plugins.
Download the new NVIDIA GeForce 472.12 WHQL drivers here (722MB download).
Here's the list of new games supporting DLSS, with NVIDIA now supporting over 100 games with its Deep Learning Super Sampling technology.
Anatomy Of Fear
Apocalypse: 2.0 Edition
Beyond Enemy Lines 2
Bodies of Water VR
ChronoTecture: The Eprologue
Cions of Vega
Death Realm
DeepStates [VR]
Exit From
Fall Balance Ball
Frozenheim
Helios
HÜll Space 5D6
Last Hope On Earth
Loverowind
Mortal Online 2
Powerslide Legends
RAZE 2070
Recall
REFICUL 666
Severed Steel
Soul Dossier
To Hell With It
Twin Stones: The Journey of Bukka
Uncrashed: FPV Drone Simulator
Unknown Woods
Wakamarina Valley, New Zealand
Yag
