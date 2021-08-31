All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Windows 11 launches October 5, 2021: prepare your PC now

Microsoft will unleash Windows 11 on October 5, marketing BS teases it'll 'empower your productivity and inspire your creativity'.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 31 2021 7:04 PM CDT
Microsoft has revealed its official release date for Windows 11, with the next-gen version of Windows being unleashed on October 5, 2021.

This means that new PCs and laptops with Windows 11 pre-installed will go on sale on October 5, while free upgrades to Windows 11 from Windows 10 will begin. If you're impatient, all you'll have to do on your PC is going to Settings > Windows Update > Check For Updates.

Microsoft expects all eligible devices to be offered their free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022, and you'll be notified of this when your time has come. As I said above, if you're impatient you can check manually whenever you want.

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.windows.com

