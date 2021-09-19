All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Master Chief Collection updates to slow down after Halo Infinite

Halo Master Chief Collection's big season 8 update will be the last seasonal content drop as 343i shifts to Halo Infinite.

Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 3:52 PM CDT
343i is slowing down support for Halo Master Chief Collection ahead of Halo Infinite's launch.

Halo MCC's new Season 8 update will be the last big update of 2021, and will be the end of the game's seasonal release cadence. 343i says they will no longer release big updates in a seasonal format and instead launch new content and features when they're ready. This will fee the studio up to focus on Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer which will take precedence over everything else (thanks in part to in-game microtransactions).

"Starting next year, we're targeting pivoting away from our current seasonal model and cadence to instead focus on smaller MCC updates that can land when they're ready based on development status and studio roadmap alignment," Postums said in a new Halo Waypoint update.

"To that end, Season 8's release later this Fall will be our last official MCC update of this calendar year."

MCC's season 8 update is packed full of content. Firefight is getting Flood (not a good move, if you ask me), there's a new Halo 3 map, the new custom games browser will support Halo 3 and Halo CE which is absolutely huge for ongoing support, and 343i is adding in a metric ton of new armor skins lifted straight from ancient mythology.

Season 8 content:

  • Halo 3 and Halo 1 CE custom games browser (with filters)
  • Halo 2 and Halo 3 modding tools for Steam
  • New Halo 3 map
  • Steam account link
  • New skins and armors
  • ODST Firefight custom options
  • Flood comes to ODST Firefight
NEWS SOURCE:halowaypoint.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

