PS5 SSD storage expansion slot unlocks tomorrow for all console owners

Starting tomorrow all PlayStation 5 owners will be able to upgrade their console storage with premium PC-grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Starting tomorrow all PlayStation 5 owners will be able to upgrade their console's internal storage beyond the measly 667GB of onboard space.

The PS5's M.2 SSD expansion slot will be unlocked via a new firmware update tomorrow, Sony has announced, allowing gamers to supercharge their storage with premium PC-grade SSDs.

The PlayStation 5 is only compatible with higher-end PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs with speeds of at least 5.5GB/sec or faster, but a wide range of capacities are supported ranging from 250GB all the way up to 4TB. The PS5's expansion slot will support a number of M.2 form factors including the smaller 2230 drives used in the Series X/S, 2242, 2260, 2280, and the larger 22110.

Check below for detailed diagrams that show the exact dimensions of M.2 SSDs the PS5 will support, as well as full specification requirement details in a list format.

PlayStation 5 Expansion SSD Requirements

Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD

Capacity: 250GB - 4TB

Cooling structure: Using an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heat sink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heat sinks) built in.

Sequential read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended

Module width: 22mm width (25mm width is not supported)

Form Factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.

These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length.

Socket type: Socket 3 (Key M)

Total size including cooling structure:

In millimeters: smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H).

In inches: smaller than 4.33in (L) x 0.984 in (W) x 0.442in (H).

See below for full requirements.

Length

The following M.2 SSD lengths are compatible with PS5 consoles:

30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm (corresponding to the form factor type, per above).

Width

A 22mm-wide M.2 SSD module is required.

The total structure (including an added cooling structure) cannot exceed 25mm (0.984in).

Height

The total height of the M.2 SSD and its cooling structure (such as a heat sink) - whether built-in or separate - must be less than 11.25mm (0.442in).

The height must also be in the right place, in relation to the M.2 SSD's circuit board:

The size below the board must be less than 2.45mm (0.096in). The total size above the board must be less than 8mm (0.314in).

(Note: millimeter measurements are the technical standard and are more precise than inches. We recommend double-checking that the total dimensions of M.2 SSD and heat sink products you're considering meet the millimeter requirements before purchasing)