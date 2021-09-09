All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid traveling 21,000 mph towards Earth

Astronauts aboard the ISS throw a disco party with some plants

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station has found the settings to program the LED lighting of the space greenhouse.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 9 2021 4:06 AM CDT
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have conducted a disco party with some plants that are also aboard the floating laboratory.

The news comes from French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, who posted to his personal Twitter account with a GIF that shows plants being blasted with lights projecting multiple colors. Pesquet jokingly says in the caption of the post, "Saturday night disco! I may or may not have found the settings to program the LED lighting of our space greenhouse."

So, what are the astronauts actually doing if it isn't a disco? Astronauts aboard the ISS are experimenting with microgravity and how it affects things such as plant growth, bone density, etc. In this instance, astronauts are observing plant growth aboard the ISS to assess if nutritional value is influenced by microgravity. As for the different light colors, astronauts use the colors to see which plants respond to different light wavelengths.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Astronauts aboard the ISS throw a disco party with some plants 01 | TweakTown.com
Astronauts aboard the ISS throw a disco party with some plants

NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

