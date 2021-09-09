Meteor captured on video lighting up the night sky before disappearing

A meteor soaring through the air has lit up the night sky over a city, and a webcam has caught the entire event on video.

A meteor has been caught on video soaring through the night sky, and ask it passes overhead, it can be seen burning up.

The footage comes from a webcam owned by Solent Ships in Southampton, England, and shows a meteor entering the frame at the top left. As the meteor plummets down towards it's exposed to our atmosphere and air friction, which causes it to erupt into a fiery ball. Luckily, most meteors that enter Earth's atmosphere burn up before they can reach the ground.

The meteor was recorded down to have passed Southampton on Sunday, September 5.