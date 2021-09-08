All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

A robot named CIMON will be brought back to life by ISS astronauts

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are about to bring a robot back to life named CIMON, as it has a new purpose.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 5:07 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will be bringing a robot named CIMON back to life, as it has a new purpose.

A robot named CIMON will be brought back to life by ISS astronauts 01 | TweakTown.com

CIMON-2 stands for "Crew Interactive Mobile Companion", and has previously worked with two European astronauts on missions. The robot has been in storage since Luca Parmitano departed the ISS in February 2020, but it recently received a software upgrade that gives it the ability to perform more complex tasks, allowing it to provide astronauts with more assistance.

Till Eisenberg, the CIMON project manager at Airbus who partnered with the German Aerospace Centre DLR and the LMU University in Munich, said, "The sphere is just the front end. All the voice recognition and artificial intelligence happens on Earth at an IBM data center in Frankfurt, Germany. The signal from CIMON has to travel through satellites and ground stations to the data centre and back. We focused on improving the robustness of this connection to prevent disruptions."

Airbus and DLR have signed a contract that details CIMON will work with four European Space Agency astronauts over four years. During this period of time, the robot will participate in experiments that will test its new software designed to guide and document complete scientific procedures. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.00
$56.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2021 at 2:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.