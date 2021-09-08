All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA says it doesn't have a plan if UFOs end up actually being aliens

NASA's administrator Bill Nelson has said that the space agency doesn't have a plan in place if UFOs end up actually being aliens.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 4:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new interview has revealed that if aliens actually came from an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO), or now more accurately named, an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) doesn't have a plan.

NASA says it doesn't have a plan if UFOs end up actually being aliens 01 | TweakTown.com

The interview was conducted with PBS's "Firing Line" with former Senator and current NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, who said that the space agency doesn't currently have a plan in place if a UFO encounter turns into an alien encounter. Nelson did say that the space agency is working with researchers and scientists exploring the possibility of alien life existing. The agency has also attempted to communicate with alien life by sending messages out into the cosmos.

Margaret Hoover asked Nelson the following question; "Does NASA have a plan for what it would do if a UAP turned out to be a space alien?" Nelson replied by saying, "No, but the first thing we'd want to do is find out is if it's friend or foe. But we're not to that point because we just don't know what this phenomenon is. I think that with all of those sightings that you referenced, there's something there. This is not an optical illusion or a radar blip that's a mistake. So we need to find out. When you talk to those Navy pilots, they're convinced because they saw it and they tracked it."

Nelson was then asked a follow-up question, "Given what we know about the UAPs, when is the right time, Senator, for us to come up with a plan to handle the intelligent life that we're looking for?"

The NASA Administrator replied, "Well, we better identify it first and once we identify it, then we'll know what to do. We don't have any idea if suddenly an alien is going to appear. This is still great speculation, but we're in the search for life out there and this phenomenon that these Navy pilots have seen, let's find out about it. What is it? And then we can deal with it."

How doesn't NASA have a plan for if alien life is encountered randomly? The space agency is currently searching for signs of alien life on other planets, but hasn't considered the possibility of what it should do if it were to encounter one randomly? Hoover noted to Nelson that the US government has "contingency plans" in place for certain situations, and when considering how long NASA has been searching for alien life, it seems quite hard to believe that there's no plan in place if alien life decided to present itself.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Design Toscano LY815032 The Out-of-this-World Alien

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.90
$34.90$34.90$34.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2021 at 1:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dailywire.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.